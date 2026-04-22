Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 3,349.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,959,330,000 after buying an additional 347,033 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,622,675,000 after buying an additional 322,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,492,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,360,045,000 after buying an additional 168,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,809,417 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,147,894,000 after buying an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $313.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $231.37 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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