Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,062.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,227,252 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,595,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after buying an additional 4,681,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 333.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after buying an additional 4,030,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Oracle by 32.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $6,821,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,709.82. This represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.0%

ORCL stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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