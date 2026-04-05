Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teradyne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $309.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.10. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $344.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $306.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

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