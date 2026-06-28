Towne Trust Company N.A Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Towne Trust Company N.A lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,766 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.6% of Towne Trust Company N.A's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towne Trust Company N.A's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,473,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8,718.3% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 51,952,421 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $400,190,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,289,151 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,256,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,407 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cisco Systems by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $1,259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $3,876,219,000 after buying an additional 7,679,422 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $448.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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