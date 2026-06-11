Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company's stock worth $15,462,541,000 after buying an additional 370,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,872,178 shares of the company's stock worth $3,421,122,000 after buying an additional 1,021,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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