Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,403 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 43,473 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,129,182 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 727,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,103,395 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $56,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,010 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company's stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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