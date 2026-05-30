Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,489 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Trajan Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,870,263. This trade represents a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $801.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $337.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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