Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company's stock worth $43,529,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,471,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company's stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company's stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowwater Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Snowwater Investment Partners LLC now owns 686 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David Regnery sold 48,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $23,083,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,536,480. This trade represents a 33.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $406.13 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $437.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $505.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.26%. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trane Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Trane Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $536.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $566.00 to $549.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $531.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc is a global climate innovation company that designs, manufactures and services heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Its products serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, including building owners and operators seeking climate control and energy-efficiency solutions. The company also provides transport refrigeration systems and related services through its Thermo King business. Its offerings include equipment, controls, parts, maintenance and other services intended to support building climate systems and temperature-controlled transportation.

See Also

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