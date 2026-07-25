Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,227 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Boreal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 477.8% during the first quarter. Boreal Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 17,504 shares of the company's stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,984 shares of the company's stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,500. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $516.67.

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Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $481.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.87. The company has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $505.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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