Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,157 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $63,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $132,124,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $324,639,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $456.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $503.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $458.85 and a 200 day moving average of $431.33.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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