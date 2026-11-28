Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284,772 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 72,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.04% of Trane Technologies worth $1,032,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 234,591 shares of the company's stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,293 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $515.00 to $499.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Trane Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $566.00 to $549.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $531.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David Regnery sold 48,091 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $23,083,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,951 shares in the company, valued at $46,536,480. This represents a 33.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $406.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $505.87. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.26% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.66%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc is a global climate innovation company that designs, manufactures and services heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Its products serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, including building owners and operators seeking climate control and energy-efficiency solutions. The company also provides transport refrigeration systems and related services through its Thermo King business. Its offerings include equipment, controls, parts, maintenance and other services intended to support building climate systems and temperature-controlled transportation.

Further Reading

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