Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,591 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,293 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $106,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James T. Borello RIA raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.7% during the third quarter. James T. Borello RIA now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $515.00 to $499.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus set a $500.00 target price on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $531.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $406.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.91. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $348.06 and a 12 month high of $505.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 37.26% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Trane Technologies's revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 29.66%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David Regnery sold 48,091 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $23,083,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,536,480. The trade was a 33.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc is a global climate innovation company that designs, manufactures and services heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Its products serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, including building owners and operators seeking climate control and energy-efficiency solutions. The company also provides transport refrigeration systems and related services through its Thermo King business. Its offerings include equipment, controls, parts, maintenance and other services intended to support building climate systems and temperature-controlled transportation.

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