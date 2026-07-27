Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE TT opened at $481.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $505.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.29. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 32.48%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $516.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trane Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trane Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Trane Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here