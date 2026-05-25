Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,522 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,149 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Trane Technologies worth $763,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 652 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company's stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

TT opened at $451.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $503.47. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $452.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.750-14.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $460.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $506.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,001,170. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,654 shares of company stock worth $23,269,523 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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