Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total transaction of $1,590,197.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,291.30. This represents a 49.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,878,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,997 shares of company stock worth $25,107,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $513.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $469.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $505.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.94.

View Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $480.11 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $493.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $446.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.89. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.07. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 13.69%.The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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