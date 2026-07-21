Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $63,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $507.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $516.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $468.40 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $505.87. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $469.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

Further Reading

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