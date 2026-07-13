Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Holdings Increased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,280 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $28,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,010,419,000 after acquiring an additional 72,998 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company's stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $966,000. ProCore Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $512.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,909,500. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $479.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $348.06 and a one year high of $505.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.39.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

See Also

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