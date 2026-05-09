Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,020,321 shares of the company's stock worth $7,791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 192,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,525,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,550,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,563 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,586,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,010,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,422,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,022,278,000 after purchasing an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,880,221 shares of the company's stock worth $793,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.70, for a total value of $268,414.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,170. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 62,590 shares of company stock valued at $27,403,514 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $505.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $466.59 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $448.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $503.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 13.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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