First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,475 shares of the company's stock after selling 341,316 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $48,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,878,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,707,000 after purchasing an additional 180,537 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 926,668 shares of the company's stock worth $418,835,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 532,856 shares of the company's stock worth $261,718,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 396,562 shares of the company's stock worth $179,020,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,638 shares of the company's stock worth $156,284,000 after buying an additional 28,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $515.00 to $499.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Trane Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $548.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $531.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

TT stock opened at $403.30 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $438.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $505.87.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David Regnery sold 48,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $23,083,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,536,480. This represents a 33.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc is a global climate innovation company that designs, manufactures and services heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Its products serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, including building owners and operators seeking climate control and energy-efficiency solutions. The company also provides transport refrigeration systems and related services through its Thermo King business. Its offerings include equipment, controls, parts, maintenance and other services intended to support building climate systems and temperature-controlled transportation.

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