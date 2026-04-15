Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,364 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $41,393,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after buying an additional 62,790 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $527.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $503.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $683.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $631.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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