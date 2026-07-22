Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Holdings Lifted by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,885 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 73,347 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up about 0.8% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Transdigm Group worth $253,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,205.22 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,259.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,272.30. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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