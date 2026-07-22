Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's Largest Position

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd decreased its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,754 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 12,710 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 21.5% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Transdigm Group worth $53,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,258,898,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,266,359,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,591,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,477.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

TDG opened at $1,205.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,259.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,272.30. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here