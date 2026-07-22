Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s 10th Largest Position

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 2.5% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after buying an additional 55,230 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,258,898,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,266,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,205.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,259.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,272.30.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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