Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Position Boosted by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 263.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after acquiring an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $193,544,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,629,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,981,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,236.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,261.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,270.10.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,477.47.

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Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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