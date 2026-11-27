First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,778 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Transdigm Group worth $60,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,489,039,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,096 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,408,818,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,057.7% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 473,445 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $512,552,000 after acquiring an additional 432,551 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at $578,480,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at $546,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research cut Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,331.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,431.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.04, for a total transaction of $4,624,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,060,944. This represents a 53.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,151.16 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,141.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,210.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,071.25 and a twelve month high of $1,463.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.82 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 47.090-47.940 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 44.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated NYSE: TDG designs, produces and supplies highly engineered components for use in aircraft. Its products serve commercial and military aircraft, business jets and helicopters, with many designed for specific applications and long service lives. The company's products include pumps, valves, actuators, power-conditioning equipment, ignition systems, batteries, cockpit components, cargo systems and seating. TransDigm also supplies aftermarket parts and services, including replacement components and related support for aircraft operators and maintenance providers.

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