Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,286 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Transdigm Group worth $92,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,964 shares of company stock worth $39,255,843. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,525.06.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,332.12 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,224.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,276.43.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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