Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 640.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,846 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.07% of Transdigm Group worth $50,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after acquiring an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after purchasing an additional 254,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after purchasing an additional 121,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total transaction of $52,647,295.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,422,219.07. The trade was a 65.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock worth $117,197,926. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,567.40.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,188.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,302.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.Transdigm Group's revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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