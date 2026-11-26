Altarock Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,256 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 32,499 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up about 21.7% of Altarock Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altarock Partners LP owned approximately 1.54% of Transdigm Group worth $912,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.9%

TDG stock opened at $1,151.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,071.25 and a twelve month high of $1,463.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,210.25.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.82 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 47.090-47.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 44.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 4,100 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.04, for a total transaction of $4,624,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,060,944. The trade was a 53.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,509.00 to $1,481.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,405.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,431.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated NYSE: TDG designs, produces and supplies highly engineered components for use in aircraft. Its products serve commercial and military aircraft, business jets and helicopters, with many designed for specific applications and long service lives. The company's products include pumps, valves, actuators, power-conditioning equipment, ignition systems, batteries, cockpit components, cargo systems and seating. TransDigm also supplies aftermarket parts and services, including replacement components and related support for aircraft operators and maintenance providers.

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