Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,463 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Transdigm Group makes up 35.1% of Ampfield Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $28,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,326.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,231.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,275.28. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,513.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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