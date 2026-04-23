Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third View Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,259,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,188.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,240.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,302.00.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp downgraded Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,567.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, CEO Michael Lisman acquired 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,284.26 per share, with a total value of $1,220,047.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,403.34. This trade represents a 41.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock valued at $117,197,926. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here