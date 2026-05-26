Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $51,417,454 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,212.37 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,194.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,284.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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