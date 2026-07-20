Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Stake Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,059 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Transdigm Group worth $96,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,214.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,258.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,273.96. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,123.61 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total transaction of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,663.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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