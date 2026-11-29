Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,948 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 43,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Transdigm Group worth $331,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,175.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,071.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,463.03. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,143.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1,209.62.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.82 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 47.090-47.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 44.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.04, for a total value of $4,624,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,944. This represents a 53.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,525.00 to $1,405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,415.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Melius Research lowered Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,331.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,431.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated NYSE: TDG designs, produces and supplies highly engineered components for use in aircraft. Its products serve commercial and military aircraft, business jets and helicopters, with many designed for specific applications and long service lives. The company's products include pumps, valves, actuators, power-conditioning equipment, ignition systems, batteries, cockpit components, cargo systems and seating. TransDigm also supplies aftermarket parts and services, including replacement components and related support for aircraft operators and maintenance providers.

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