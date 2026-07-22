Transmarket Holdings LP Boosts Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Transmarket Holdings LP grew its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD - Free Report) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,689 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 136,358 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Transmarket Holdings LP's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Transmarket Holdings LP's holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Vodafone Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 73,937 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vodafone Group Price Performance

VOD stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $16.60.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.2766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 376.0%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Wall Street Zen raised Vodafone Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut Vodafone Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

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