Transmarket Holdings LP Grows Holdings in Aegon NV $AEG

Transmarket Holdings LP increased its position in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,613 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 342,704 shares during the quarter. Aegon accounts for approximately 2.6% of Transmarket Holdings LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Transmarket Holdings LP's holdings in Aegon were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aegon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,076 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 16.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,294 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company's stock.

Get Aegon alerts: Sign Up

Aegon Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon NV has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEG shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Aegon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aegon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEG

More Aegon News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aegon this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles discuss plot twists, character returns, and episode recaps for House of the Dragon, but they do not mention Aegon NV’s operations or financial outlook.

Multiple articles discuss plot twists, character returns, and episode recaps for House of the Dragon, but they do not mention Aegon NV’s operations or financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The headlines reference “Aegon” only in the context of the show’s character Aegon, which is unrelated to Aegon NV (AEG) and should not be viewed as company-specific news.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. is a multinational financial services company headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, specializing in life insurance, pensions and asset management. Established in 1983 through the merger of AGO and Ennia, Aegon has built a reputation for offering retirement solutions, savings products and protection plans aimed at helping customers secure their financial futures. The company operates under well-known brands, including Transamerica in the United States, and serves both individual and corporate clients.

Throughout its history, Aegon has pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen its market position and broaden its service offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aegon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aegon wasn't on the list.

While Aegon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here