Transmarket Holdings LP Grows Stake in Novartis AG $NVS

Transmarket Holdings LP increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS - Free Report) by 1,474.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.9% of Transmarket Holdings LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Transmarket Holdings LP's holdings in Novartis were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 213.2% in the first quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 8,770 shares of the company's stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 220,134 shares of the company's stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Novartis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,629 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company's stock.

Get Novartis alerts: Sign Up

Novartis Stock Up 2.8%

NVS stock opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $112.34 and a 12 month high of $170.46. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Novartis had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 38.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Novartis from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Novartis from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Novartis

More Novartis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novartis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Novartis topped Q2 earnings estimates, posting $2.41 per share versus $2.17 expected, while revenue also came in above forecasts. The beat was driven by strong demand for key drugs and lower-than-expected costs. Novartis earnings report

Novartis topped Q2 earnings estimates, posting $2.41 per share versus $2.17 expected, while revenue also came in above forecasts. The beat was driven by strong demand for key drugs and lower-than-expected costs. Positive Sentiment: The company returned to sales growth in Q2 as newer medicines offset generic pressure, with strength in cancer and multiple sclerosis treatments helping support results. Reuters Q2 profit story

The company returned to sales growth in Q2 as newer medicines offset generic pressure, with strength in cancer and multiple sclerosis treatments helping support results. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, which suggests confidence that growth from newer products can continue despite headwinds. Zacks earnings recap

Management reaffirmed full-year 2026 guidance, which suggests confidence that growth from newer products can continue despite headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching upcoming late-stage trial readouts in the second half of the year, which could influence the stock’s longer-term valuation narrative. Reuters pipeline valuation story

Investors are also watching upcoming late-stage trial readouts in the second half of the year, which could influence the stock’s longer-term valuation narrative. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing generic competition and a sharp drop in Entresto sales remain major headwinds, and investors may worry about pressure on older blockbusters. Invezz Entresto sales drop story

Novartis Profile

Novartis is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel that researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines and related health-care products. Formed through the 1996 merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz, Novartis operates globally and focuses on bringing therapeutics from discovery through clinical development to commercial markets worldwide.

The company's activities center on innovative pharmaceuticals across several therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuroscience and ophthalmology, alongside capabilities in advanced therapies such as biologics, cell and gene therapies.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novartis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novartis wasn't on the list.

While Novartis currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here