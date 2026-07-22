Transmarket Holdings LP Purchases New Position in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Transmarket Holdings LP purchased a new position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000. Prudential Public makes up 2.6% of Transmarket Holdings LP's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Public by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Public by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUK. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Public has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUK

Prudential Public Stock Performance

PUK opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Prudential Public Limited Company has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Prudential Public

Prudential Public NYSE: PUK is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London‑headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long‑term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third‑party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast‑growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

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