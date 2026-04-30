TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 48,115 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in TransUnion were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 38,898 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 367,393 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $70.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.58. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion's payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,799.60. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,619. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TransUnion to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.47.

View Our Latest Report on TransUnion

Trending Headlines about TransUnion

Here are the key news stories impacting TransUnion this week:

Positive Sentiment: TransUnion reported a stronger-than-expected Q1: $1.18 EPS (vs. $1.11 consensus) and revenue up ~13.7% YoY — the core beat is the primary bullish catalyst. GlobeNewswire: Q1 Results

TransUnion reported a stronger-than-expected Q1: $1.18 EPS (vs. $1.11 consensus) and revenue up ~13.7% YoY — the core beat is the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Earnings-call takeaways emphasized AI-fueled growth initiatives and strategic moves seen as supporting longer-term revenue and margin expansion. This narrative is prompting investor optimism. TipRanks: Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings-call takeaways emphasized AI-fueled growth initiatives and strategic moves seen as supporting longer-term revenue and margin expansion. This narrative is prompting investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a "buy" rating and $95 price target, supporting upside thesis (analyst optimism around growth and margin leverage). Benzinga: Needham Rating

Needham & Company reaffirmed a "buy" rating and $95 price target, supporting upside thesis (analyst optimism around growth and margin leverage). Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry write-ups (Seeking Alpha) highlight continued organic growth and a smart acquisition strategy, reinforcing the bullish case for recurring revenue expansion. Seeking Alpha: Organic Growth Article

Analyst/industry write-ups (Seeking Alpha) highlight continued organic growth and a smart acquisition strategy, reinforcing the bullish case for recurring revenue expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 2026 EPS guidance was set to $1.130–1.150 (consensus ~1.150) and revenue guidance essentially in line with estimates — guidance is not a clear beat, so it tempers upside. MarketBeat: Guidance & Transcript

Q2 2026 EPS guidance was set to $1.130–1.150 (consensus ~1.150) and revenue guidance essentially in line with estimates — guidance is not a clear beat, so it tempers upside. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and transcripts are available (useful for investors wanting detail on investor Q&A and segment trends). Yahoo: Q1 Transcript

Full earnings materials and transcripts are available (useful for investors wanting detail on investor Q&A and segment trends). Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target from $95 to $90 — a slight pullback in enthusiasm that could cap near-term upside despite the firm keeping an "overweight" rating. Benzinga: JPMorgan PT Cut

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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