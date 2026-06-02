TransUnion $TRU Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520,417 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of TransUnion worth $301,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 723 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.95. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $64.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $35,965.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,733 shares of company stock worth $1,733,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Weiss Ratings lowered TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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