Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Has $812,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 162.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

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Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $271.36 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day moving average is $266.96. The company has a market capitalization of $255.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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