Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amcor by 81.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 510.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.89.

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Amcor Trading Up 0.0%

AMCR opened at $41.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The firm's revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor's payout ratio is 169.93%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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