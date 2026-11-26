Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,146,000. PDD accounts for approximately 21.8% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.06% of PDD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the company's stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDD in the 3rd quarter worth $4,677,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in PDD by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,599 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts: Sign Up

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of -0.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $21.08 earnings per share. PDD's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on PDD and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded PDD from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Arete Research lowered PDD from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDD

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc. is a multinational commerce group that operates online marketplaces connecting consumers with merchants. Its platforms include Pinduoduo, which serves shoppers in China, and Temu, a cross-border marketplace serving customers in numerous international markets. Pinduoduo offers a range of consumer goods and uses interactive shopping features, including group-buying experiences, to connect buyers with sellers. The platform also supports agricultural commerce by helping farmers and agricultural businesses reach consumers online.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PDD, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PDD wasn't on the list.

While PDD currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report