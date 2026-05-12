Trek Financial LLC Makes New $6.12 Million Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 310,244 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock, valued at approximately $6,115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 21,446 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $346,781.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,001,138 shares in the company, valued at $16,188,401.46. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 10,245 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $184,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 946,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,652. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,888 shares of company stock worth $2,411,276. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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