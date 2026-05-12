Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Trek Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $444.92 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $383.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 408.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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