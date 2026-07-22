Triad Investment Management Cuts Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Triad Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 690 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 3.4% of Triad Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Triad Investment Management's holdings in ASML were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 265.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of ASML by 17.2% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,801.51 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $708.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,741.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,513.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 41.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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