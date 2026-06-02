Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,571 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 31,309 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $41,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $460.52 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $356.28 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $403.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Microsoft to $502.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

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Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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