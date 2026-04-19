Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 33,832 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,537 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $13,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PBH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,294.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PBH opened at $58.00 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $286.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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