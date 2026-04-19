Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,702 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services makes up about 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Stewart Information Services worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,479 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,935 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,017.62. This trade represents a 4.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Stewart Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.05 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Stewart Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 51.98%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation NYSE: STC is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

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