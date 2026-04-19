Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. ESCO Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of ESCO Technologies worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 118.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $315.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $319.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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