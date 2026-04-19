Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,530 shares of the bank's stock after selling 9,347 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of UMB Financial worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank's stock valued at $453,461,000 after purchasing an additional 313,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock valued at $366,743,000 after purchasing an additional 751,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,832,827 shares of the bank's stock valued at $335,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 636.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,618 shares of the bank's stock valued at $156,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,543 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 20.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,958 shares of the bank's stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UMB Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $123.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $136.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 16.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UMB Financial news, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.83 per share, with a total value of $28,122.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,054,526.03. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,214 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.59, for a total value of $1,956,368.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,506,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,682,258. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,247. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation NASDAQ: UMBF is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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